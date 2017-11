MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 6-year-old girl was hit by a tractor-trailer truck while waiting for her bus Thursday morning in Marshall County.

It happened at Adams Road near Fayetteville Highway around 7 a.m.

The girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.

