505 already more than 50 percent leased days after opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first residents have now moved into the state’s tallest residential building.

Around 140 units are occupied at the 505 since opening November 1.

“We currently stand at 51 percent leased. Having been open for just over two weeks, which is pretty fantastic,” Developer Tony Giarratana told News 2.

The first 16 levels of residential units opened 16 days ago, and Thursday they were given the green light to turn over the next eight levels.

“We are looking forward to turning over the entirety of the low rise, all 350 units up to level 29 within about five weeks,” Giarratana explained.

Giarratana unveiled the 505 sculpture in front of the building and showed News 2 of his favorite units.

“This is a 528-square-foot unit. It’s a one-bedroom unit,” he said. The particular unit is priced at $1,750.

“It lives so nicely; a full size kitchen no compromises, full-size washer dryer, immense bathroom and closet space. A very livable living room, lovely bedroom area all with spectacular views of the city,” he said.

The amenity spaces remain a highlight of the building. There is 3/4 of an acre of outdoor space with a pool, sun deck, cabanas, a dog park, a regulation size tennis court and several other amenities.

Inside is another fourth acre of amenity space.

“Which includes a variety of club rooms, dining rooms, fitness center and a master fitness center which you would expect Rocky Balboa to step in at any time and go over to our punching bag and start doing a work out,” Giarratana laughed.

The 505 also has retailers like the Dog Spot and a bike shop that’s under construction and expected to open in January.

One hundred and ninety-three condos will be up for sale after the New Year. There still isn’t a price tag on those just yet, but they are expected to be top of the market.