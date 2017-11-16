5 sought after firearms stolen from Smyrna gun store

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for five people who stole firearms from a Smyrna gun store early Thursday morning.

It happened at Guns-N-More on Sam Ridley Parkway around 1 a.m.

Smyrna police reported the suspects used a car stolen during a carjacking in Nashville on Tuesday to back into the front of the store.

Multiple shotguns, semi-automatic rifles and ammunition were taken.

The vehicle seen in surveillance video is a gray Audi A4 with an Ohio license plate of FTN-8532. The suspects were described as four masked men and one unmasked woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.

The gun store was burglarized on Oct. 18 when thieves took 24 firearms from the business.