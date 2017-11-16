4 tools for fighting crime in neighborhoods, communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crime fighting resources are at our fingertips.

Some of the resources are websites and others are apps designed to protect you against crime in your area.

One website that helps is SpotCrime. It gathers information for you about crime from police, news reports, and user tips. It shows you where crimes are in Google maps. It’s also free to sign up for alerts.

‘Crime Reports’ is a website that will connect you with law enforcement and publishes crime data for anyone to see. Just enter an address and the site allows the user to look up crime stats from the past few days, weeks and months. It also lets you select times of day crimes occur.

The ‘Neighborhood scout’ website provides data on neighborhoods to best suite them to your family’s needs. Users can easily compare neighborhoods and their crime trends. It’s also a good source for details on homes and schools.

‘Crime mapping’, a website that partners with Metro police, pulls data directly from the source. The app is user friendly and also offers crime alerts by email.

The Tennessee sex offender registry is another free service provided by the state of Tennessee. It lets you look up sex offenders living or working in your neighborhood. The type of offense is also included.

There are a lot of websites and tools to fighting crime, but knowing how each one works and what they offer can determine our safety.