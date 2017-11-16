2 in custody after violent Cheatham County home invasion

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County man was badly injured during an early morning home invasion Wednesday.

When deputies arrived to the Maplewood Road home, they found Howard Foernsler pistol-whipped and bleeding.

“His head is bleeding,” the man’s girlfriend told responding deputies.

According to investigators, the suspects broke into the home, fired a shot that lodged into a door before proceeding to beat the man up and robbing him of his money and breaking bones in his back.

The deputy’s body cam shows the 47-year-old man in obvious pain with cuts to his head.

“They kicked me,” Foernsler told authorities at the scene. “They put a gun to my head; they hit me with the gun.”

According to investigators, Foernsler does not know the two attackers, but his girlfriend does and they were later identified as William Sharfner and Michael Tyson, who was reportedly the prime aggressor in the attack.

On body cam, Foernsler’s girlfriend is heard saying, “They asked him, ‘Where did your old lady run with the money?’ He had a little money in his pocket, but…”

Det. Ken Miller added, “The victim was told, ‘Give me your money. Do you want to die today?’ That is when they hit him and pistol-whipped him and searched his pockets for money.”

Thanks to information developed at the crime scene, deputies swarmed the suspect’s home on Hill Top Road a short time later.

Body cam shows a deputy covering the rear of the home with a shot gun and after several minutes, both men surrender without incident.

Deputies quickly handcuffed Tyson and ask him about a gun that was fired during the home invasion.

“Where’s the gun at,” the deputy questioned.

Tyson is heard replying, “I don’t have one.”

Tyson was search and then placed into the squad car while Sharfner was arrested.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, nearly $3,000 in cash was found, 22 grams of marijuana and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson and bullets, which was the same kind of ammo that investigators said was fired during the home invasion.

Both men are charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and theft over $1,000.

“At this point, we are not looking at them for anything else,” Miller said. “It is an isolated incident. He mentioned he won some money on a scratch off ticket and this is why they targeted him.”

Tyson and Sharfner are each jailed on $250,000 bonds.