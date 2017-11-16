2 charged in death of Grundy County man

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested overnight Wednesday in the death of a Grundy County man.

The sheriff’s office says Jamie Nunley, 40, and Donovan Hargis, 24, were taken into custody in Burnsville, North Carolina.

Both are accused in the death of Dylan Winton. Further details on the crime weren’t released.

According to a press release, Nunley and Hargis were first located in Westminster, South Carolina, and through the help of local authorities, it was learned they fled to North Carolina.

They appeared in court Thursday for an extradition hearing. Further information wasn’t known.