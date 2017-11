NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is critically injured in a north Nashville shooting.

Police responded to the call around 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bridgepoint Dr.

Officers said the victim was shot in the leg and stomach.

Police said the victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center with life threatening injuries

Identities of the victim or suspect have not been released.

Police are still investigating.