‘You just invited them in’: Expert shares common home security mistakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Burglars are persistent–and they’re patient. If we don’t think how they think, we could be vulnerable.

Most of us would like to lay out a welcome to everyone, but our empty driveways or unlocked windows and doors are attracting the wrong kind.

“If your garage door is open, you just invited them in,” says Ryan Reid.

Reid is a home security expert and owns ICU Security, based in Franklin. He says these are all mistakes that make homeowners easy targets.

In a way, it’s part of the burglar’s code.

“The whole thing is, if I feel comfortable as a criminal thinking no one is home, and I can get out without being seen, that’s what I want,” Reid told News 2.

Reid invited us to his home and showed us his surveillance to demonstrate and educate.

Burglars will watch you, your tendencies. If your mail piles up or car never leaves, they’ll notice. If you’re gone during the day, when most burglaries happen, you could be targeted.

“Nine out of 10 times before you’re broken into, the person has been on your property before,” he says.

Reid recommends moving that car or trash can, anything to create the illusion.

“If you’re moving things around to make things look like someone has been here recently, that’s going to be better.”

Security cams are great, too, but think about where you put them. A number of Reid’s cameras point toward the back of his property, a popular entry point for burglars who try to gain eventual access through a back door.

Homeowners should keep this part of their property covered, if possible.

“To think everyone has your best interests isn’t always happening,” says Reid. “Everyone has to take care of themselves first.”

The bottom line is don’t assume you won’t be targeted. Keep your guard up and stay vigilant.