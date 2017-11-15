Yelp now provides restaurant health inspection scores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are so many great places to eat in the Nashville area, and you can now get restaurant health inspection scores on Yelp.

Starting Wednesday, you’ll be able to look up health scores for more than 16,000 businesses across Tennessee.

To do so, just go to Yelp.com, and click “restaurants,” near Nashville. A list of restaurants will appear.

When you click on one, Hattie B’s for example, go to the menu at the right and select “health inspection.”

You’ll be able to see a list of when health inspectors were at each restaurant, and the result of their visit. You can also see violations.

You can read restaurant reviews from other customers on the previous page.

This should make things a little easier when you’re trying to decide where to spend your money on dinner this weekend.