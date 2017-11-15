Will Middle Tennessee see snow this winter?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With winter quickly approaching, many people are wondering if Middle Tennessee will see snow this year.

News 2’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy thinks unfortunately, it doesn’t look too likely.

In fact, it’s possible the Mid-State may have a repeat of last winter where we only saw 2.2 inches of snow the entire season.

The 2016-2017 winter was the fourth warmest winter. Instead of snow, Middle Tennessee’s severe weather season started early with a tornado in February and an outbreak in March.

The National Weather Service in Nashville says that once again La Nina will be in control like last year.

La Nina means the central and eastern Pacific Ocean water temperatures are cooler and that allows the jet stream to bend down closer to Tennessee, which allows more storms to get closer to us.

That is why when National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration came out with their winter outlook, they put Middle Tennessee in the warmer and wetter category.

Only time will tell how it all plays out.

