Why is Middle Tennessee susceptible to ice storms?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Winter can bring many different types of precipitation to Middle Tennessee, but the worst, in terms of driving conditions and potential damage, are ice storms.

One of the worst ice storms in the last 20 to 25 years happened in February 2015.

The Cumberland Plateau got hit especially hard with many trees taken down and massive power outages.

Tennessee is located in an area that cold and warm air often battle over.

Cold air can blast in from the north, while warmer, more moist air can surge north on southerly winds.

Colder air, which is denser, tends to hug the surface and is very difficult to move once it is in place.

When warm air, which is moister, tries to move in it is forced to rise up over the colder, more dense air already here. That rising air cools and condenses the moisture in it into clouds and precipitation.

If the cold air is deep enough, the precipitation falls as snow. If the cold layer is shallow, then the precipitation may start as rain higher up, then freezes as it falls into the cold air.

Sometimes the cold air is deep enough to allow the rain drops to freeze on their way down, which is known as sleet.

If the cold layer is very shallow, then the rain doesn’t freeze until it reaches the ground, which is called freezing rain and if it falls for a long enough period of time, it can lead to tremendous ice buildups on just about everything, including trees and powerlines, which often buckle under the weight of the accumulated ice.

Middle Tennessee is in the geographic zone where those kind of atmospheric ingredients often come together.

