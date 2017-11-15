When were Nashville’s 5 snowiest winters, biggest snow storms?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As News 2’s “Winter Weather Awareness Day” continues all day Wednesday, News 2’s Davis Nolan is taking a look at five of the biggest snow storms and five of the snowiest winters on record in Nashville.

To find the top five snowstorms, we had to go back pretty far in the record books.

The worst was a March storm over 135 years ago. March is a month when snow can be heavy and wet.

On March 17 and 18, 1882, Nashville received an astonishing 17.2 inches of snow.

The second biggest snow was also in the 1880s, when the city received 16.3 inches on February 2 and 3, 1886.

The third largest snow still outdates most, with a whopping 15 inches on February 19 and 20, 1929.

The fourth and fifth biggest snowfalls were both 10.2 inches and happened on February 1, 1951 and on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in 1964.

As far as snowiest winters, 38.5 inches of snow fell during the 1959-1960 winter.

The winter of 1950-1951 comes in second with the most snowfall.

During the 1917-1918 winter, 30 inches of snow fell in Nashville. In the 1894-1895 winter, 27.7 inches of snow fell, while 27.5 inches of snow fell in 1978-1979.

Last year, Nashville only had a few inches of snow the entire winter.

