What essentials should you have in your car during the winter?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Weather conditions can change quickly and dramatically during the winter months in Middle Tennessee.

If you’re out on the road, you don’t want to be caught unprepared.

AAA of Tennessee gave News 2 a list of some items every driver should have in their vehicle during the winter driving season.

At the top of the list is a winter driving kit that includes a flashlight, jumper cables, flares or reflective triangles, a first aid kit, non-perishable food items like energy bars, a blanket and ice scraper.

Most drivers have cellphones, so a battery charger is also essential.

A shovel is also a good idea in case you get caught in deep snow. A good pair of gloves is important, too.

