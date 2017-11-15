What are the coldest temperatures ever recorded in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In each newscast Thursday, News 2 is focusing on winter weather of the past, what is expected this season and how you can prepare for whatever Mother Nature sends our way.

The coldest recorded temperature Nashville has ever seen was reported January 21, 1985 when temps plummeted to -17 degrees.

Meteorologist Davis Nolan was working at News 2 on that frigid day more than 30 years ago and he said it’s one he will never forget.

The second coldest day recorded in Nashville was the day before on Jan. 20, 1985 as temperatures dropped to -16.

On January 24, 1963, the temperatures in Music City dipped to -15 degrees.

January 23, 1963, February 2, 1951, and February 13, 1889 are all tied for the fourth coldest temperature ever recorded at -13 degrees.

The fifth coldest temperature in Nashville was set on January 17, 1982 at -11 degrees.

In December, temperatures average 40.4 degrees in Nashville, while in the month of January the average dips to 37.7 degrees.

