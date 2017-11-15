VIDEO: The last time the Cumberland River froze

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The last time the Cumberland River froze over was Jan. 26, 1940. People could walk back and forth across the ice—and some even went ice skating.

So why have we not seen the Cumberland freeze over since then?

Since the dam system was built on the river, the water is usually flowing. The current in the main channel keeps the river from freezing.

However, some of the creeks that lead into the river and Old Hickory Lake, like Drakes Creek in Hendersonville, still can freeze over because there’s less current.