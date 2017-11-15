Students evacuated after fire at Marvin Wright Elementary in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students were evacuated from Marvin Wright Elementary School Wednesday morning after a fire.

The fire reportedly began in an air conditioning unit on the roof of school, which is located on Derryberry Lane, around 9 a.m.

Someone at the school pulled the fire alarm after noticing the fire and students and faculty were safely evacuated, according to the Maury County Fire Department.

A maintenance worker was able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Everyone was allowed back into the building a short time later.

No additional information was released.