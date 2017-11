WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are working to reunite theft victims with their stolen items in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office posted 15 photos of stolen items recovered from the southern part of the county.

Anyone who recognizes the items is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 931-733-9736, 931-722-9737 or message the department on Facebook.

