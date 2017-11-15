Predators win 5 straight, Forsberg scores 100th career goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators have enjoyed home ice advantage so far this season, and Tuesday night they improved to 5-1-1 in Smashville with a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals.

The Predators got off to a quick start scoring two goals in the first period, but it was their aggressive style of play in the second period that put the game out of reach eventually.

After the Caps managed to tie it up 2-2, Filip Forsberg came to the rescue, scoring his 100th career goal, putting the Preds up 3-2.

The hometown team scored another shortly after, courtesy Kevin Fiala . However, the Caps answered with one to make it 4-3.

The scoring continued with Mikka Salomaki tipping one in to make it 5-3 Preds and Mattias Ekholm sealed the deal with another one before the intermission.

The Predators have now won five straight, and sit third in the Central Division with 22 points.

They’ll be at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.