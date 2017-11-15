Popular barbecue spot in Smyrna left stunned by hickory theft

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bizarre theft in Smyrna led to a huge loss for a local business.

With piles of hickory wood stacked near 6 feet tall out back, hickory is a lifeline for Better Days Barbecue. So when a week’s worth of wood turned up missing, the restaurant was forced to close its doors.

Better Days is the brainchild of Richard Petty and a mainstay in Smyrna.

“Someone left all the other wood and took just the hickory wood,” said Petty. “[The stacks] were five and a half feet tall.”

Richard scrambled to find replacement wood but couldn’t have it cut in time. Left with no other option, he closed the shop for business on Tuesday.

“We broke a lot of hearts yesterday,” Petty explained. “There’s a lot of people that come here on a daily basis, and certainly a lot that come on a weekly basis.”

Those people returned in force on Wednesday when word of the pilfered wood spread through Smyrna.

“I thought it was very sad actually,” added Lynn Bowland as she ordered dinner. “I’m here helping him make up for that loss, and in turn I’ll get some of the best barbecue around.”

Petty is now changing parts of business by keeping his freshly cut hickory locked up tight and keeping the rest tied up in bulk.

He also filed a report with Smyrna police and is looking into surveillance systems that can better monitor the back area outside the restaurant.

Regardless of Tuesday’s loss, Petty knows Smyrna will be there for both the bad and better days.

Better Days Barbecue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)