POLL: Should Roy Moore end his campaign for U. S. Senate?

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is being asked to step down from his campaign in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct. Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity has joined a chorus of GOP critics, including the Republican National Committee and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But Moore is refusing to pull out of the Alabama special election on December 12.

