Metro Schools put new protocols in place ahead of winter season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools have made adjustments to how it makes the decision to close or delay school during winter.

The district was criticized after buses were sent out into wintery conditions in January 2017.

“We try to look at lots of different data, when we make the decision, hopefully it’s right and then sometimes the weather turns out to be different than what you anticipate or what’s forecast or what you have heard, we try to minimize that and we always try to make the decisions on safety first,” said Olivia Brown with MNPS.

Metro Schools now has new protocols in place to help improve safety, including increased communication between leaders within the district and delaying the start of the school day by two hours if weather makes a sudden shift.