Marine veteran helps provide bicycles for Toys for Tots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seventy-five shiny new bikes–different shapes, different sizes, but one purpose.

It’s the work of Andy Miller, a retired Marine from Lewisburg who works year-round collecting money to buy bicycles for Toys for Tots, a Marine Corps Reserve program.

He started five years ago, but the Marines have been at it much longer.

“They started in 1947. When you say Marine Corps, and you say kids, it just kind of goes together,” Miller told News 2.

This year, Miller issued a challenge to match his $300 donation—and four people did.

“He is a special man. He’s a special person. And he’s got a lot of great friends, a lot of great family, a lot of great comrades,” said Moose with Jack FM.

“Raising a child by yourself, you know, what it’s like when you can’t give that child what he wants, so when you’re in a position where you can help other kids, it’s great,” said Toys for Tots donor Sandi Pylant.

Plyant’s $300 will buy six bicycles.

She and the others who matched Miller’s donation will also receive a one-of-a-kind commemorative cup.

“It’s made by a friend of mine that’s been generous enough to donate the cup and the latest engraving on it, the Marine Corps Reserve with the Marine Corps emblem on it and Toys for Tots Bikes or Bust,” Miller told News 2.

It’s hard for people to turn away kids, and even Army veterans know Miller’s mission is for a good cause.

“We are here to support our community in whatever we can do to help the children, and anybody else who need help in distress, is the basis for the Veterans of Foreign Wars to help out in the community where we are needed,” said Hundley Ford, VFW Post Commander.

“They get a good feeling, too. They know it goes to the kids. A hundred percent goes to the kids,” added Miller.