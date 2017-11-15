Man accused of throwing rocks at cars, school bus in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles, including a school bus.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in South Nashville on Bakertown Road.

Alonso Martinez was taken into custody after the school bus was allegedly hit in the rear window. No children were on-board the bus at the time.

The 31-year-old is charged with felony reckless endangerment and vandalism.

There have been at least 10 incidents near Bell Road since August where rocks have been thrown at cars. Police don’t think Tuesday’s incident is connected to any of those.