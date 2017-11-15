Last Minute Toy Store hopes to provide gifts for 2,000 Nashville families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Last Minute Toy Store hopes to provide gifts to 2,000 Nashville families this Christmas.

The Last Minute Toy Store will be held from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16 at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center located at 5117 Harding Place.

Tickets will be distributed beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lines typically began forming before the 4 p.m. start time.

After receiving a ticket, participants will be given a day and time to come back and shop. They will only be admitted one during the three day-period.

All tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Last Minute Toy Store benefits families who have not or will not receive toys through other holiday programs.

No pre-registration is necessary, but the parent or guardian must provide certain information, including:

Picture I.D

Proof of Davidson County residents (such as utility bill, rent receipt, etc.}

Something official showing children’s name and date of birth (such as birth certificate; government assistance card or letter; shot record, etc.)

Proof of income: pay stub; government assistance letter, separation from work notice, child support letter, unemployment

For more information you can email info@lastminutetoystore.com. English operators are available by calling 615-784-8697 or 615-395-5204 for Spanish operators.

This year, the organization is partnering with Sheriff Daron Hall and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to provide gifts to families in need.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop gifts off at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center. Donors can also shop through Amazon and have the items delivered directly to the Last Minute Toy Store.

The gifts should be new, unwrapped toys or giftcards, or other age appropriate items for children ages newborn to 18.

Volunteers must undergo a mandatory orientation. Click here for additional information on volunteering with the program.