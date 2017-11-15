Kentucky State Police search for missing woman amid safety concerns

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) – State police in Kentucky are searching for a 41-year-old woman whose safety they believe is a concern.

Lori Peavy, 41, was last seen Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the area of Paducah.

Authorities say she was with Billy Jo Williams at the time of her last known sighting. He reportedly has multiple active warrants for his arrest in Kentucky, including an indictment for second-degree assault.

Williams is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Kentucky State Police say the two have ties to several states, to including Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Peavy is described as a 41-year-old white female with long light brown hair. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

Williams is described as a 42-year-old white male with short dark hair and a receding hairline. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 lbs.

The Kentucky State Police are concerned for the safety of Peavy and request anyone who may know her whereabouts to call immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.