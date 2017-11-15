IRS scammers call 2 Hendersonville detectives within minutes

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police put out a scam warning after robocalls targeted multiple detectives.

The scam artists reportedly pretended to be agents with Internal Revenue service, claiming they owed money and saying if you don’t pay immediately you’ll be arrested.

To be successful, scammers need to reach a maximum number of victims, so they now use the robocalls and don’t discriminate as to which numbers they call.

“They gave me a case number,” said Detective Steve Malach.

“It’s so indiscriminate,” added Detective David Harrell.

The two men received the same call from the same people.

“While his was going, mine rang two seconds later,” said Det. Harrell.

In a recording obtained by News 2, you can hear the detectives playing the same message almost simultaneously in the squad room.

The robocall says, “Just received a notification re your tax filings from the headquarters, which will expire in next 24 hours, and then you will be taken under custody by local cops.”

It continues, “There are four serious validations on your name at this moment.”

The voice is stern and threatening and claims police are listening in.

Det. Malach actually engaged one of the scammers for a few minutes, trying to gather information.

“When I got in touch, you could hear a large amount of noise in the background of them taking calls, so it is not just one person it. It’s a warehouse full of people,” he told News 2.

Police said today’s scam artists call as many numbers as possible to maximize potential victims.

“It used to be they would call, a real life person, try and keep you on the phone, but now you get a robocall and to reach more people,” Det. Harrell said.

With Malach, the scam artists wanted more than $5,000. He says they kept him on the phone, pretending to be IRS agents, even giving him reference numbers for authenticity. He says the scam artist offered him a payment plan.

Police remind everyone the IRS does not call citizens, threatening them, urging them to pay using gift cards. If you get this call, simply hang up.

Anyone with concerns should contact their local police department.