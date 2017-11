NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 65 South was closed Wednesday evening due to a cargo fire near Goodlettsville.

It happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the Vietnam Veterans Parkway interchange.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured or if other vehicles were involved.

TDOT estimates the road won’t reopen until at least 10 p.m.

