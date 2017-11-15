How different types of alerts are issued for winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It won’t be too long until winter weather wins out with very cold air and even snow.

If a snow or ice storm approach Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, the National Weather Service will different type of alerts, depending on the overall impact.

Alerts include a Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Watch, and Winter Storm Warning.

For winter weather events that will have an impact, but not considered a major storm, Winter Weather Advisories would be issued for specific counties.

According to the local National Weather Service, this would be an event that brings 1-3 inches of snow in three hours or 3-5 inches of snow in 24 hours. Additionally, any freezing rain accumulation or sleet amounting to 1/2 inch or less.

However, if a significant storm approaches, Winter Storm Watches are issued typically 1-2 day ahead of the onset of precipitation as a heads up.

Closer to the event, a Watch would be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. These are for areas expecting more than 3 inches of snow in 3 hours or more than 5 inches in 24 hours.

Additionally, freezing rain accumulations more than 1/4 of an inch as well as more than 1/2 inch of sleet.

As with many winter storms, the wind can make it more treacherous, especially throwing snow around reducing the visibility.

For the strongest of all winter storms, a Blizzard Warning would go into effect. This is for a storm that generates sustained winds of 35 mph or consistent gusts to 50 mph for 3 consecutive hours. Furthermore, the wind would reduce the visibility down to 1/4 mile or less by blowing around snow. Keep in mind, snow amounts are not within the criteria for a blizzard. You could have a 2-3 inch snow and still qualify for a blizzard as long as the wind and visibility benchmarks are met.

