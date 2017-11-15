Goodlettsville police search for runaway teen

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodlettsville police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Korry Graham left his home sometime between 11 p.m. Nov. 3 and 8 a.m. Nov. 4.

According to police, the 15-year-old’s phone was pinged in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

It is unknown if Graham has his phone in possession, but police said he lived in Alabama briefly.

Graham was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He has small, dread-like twists in his hair.

Police said he has mental health and behavioral challenges that he takes medication for.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Det. James Wells at 615-866-7465.