Estranged husband indicted, charged in connection to wife’s 2016 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Grundy County man has been indicted in connection to his wife’s 2016 murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, alongside the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating Samantha Chandler’s death shortly after her body was found off Ross Creek Road on May 1, 2016.

Daniel Chandler was charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon without incident in Alabama where he is being held.

He is expected to be returned to Tennessee in the near future.