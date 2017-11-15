Clarksville man accused in rape, death of 9-month-old daughter

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville father has been charged with the sexual assault and death of his nine-month-old daughter.

Clarksville police reported Christopher Conway, 22, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday morning on charges of homicide and aggravated rape of a child.

According to Clarksville police, officers were called to a location on Cindy Jo Court Tuesday morning around 7:20 a.m.

The baby was taken to Tennova Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.

Investigators said the infant was sexually assaulted and that a cord was wrapped around the child’s neck, resulting in her death.

Clarksville police said Conway, the child’s father, was responsible for the crime.

Conway’s bond will be set by a judge.