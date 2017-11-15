3 teens arrested after pursuit across Nashville on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop turned into a police pursuit on Interstate 40 early Wednesday morning and three juveniles were taken into custody.

It began when an officer attempted to stop a speeding white Honda Accord in West Nashville around 1 a.m.

When the Honda did not stop, the officer pursued it onto I-40 where spike strips were deployed near the Briley Parkway interchange.

The Honda hit the spike strips, popping the front driver’s side tire, but kept going.

The car eventually exited the interstate at the Donelson Pike and came to a stop near the Nashville airport.

Officers found three juveniles in the car, which had been reported to Metro police as stolen.

A handgun was also found inside the car.

The teens are expected to be charged with felony evading and handgun possession.

No additional information was released.