3 gadgets to have in your home in case the power goes out this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the official start to winter is a little more than a month away, News 2 is looking at three gadgets everyone should have in their home in case of a power outage.

One of the most important things to have in your house, especially during the cold, winter months is a backup power source.

The backup source can be used to keep your portable electronics running. A portable battery can be purchased for about $50.

Another important thing to have is a mobile hotspot. If your power goes out, it’s likely your internet connectivity may go too.

A mobile hotspot allows you to use WiFi even without power. All major cell carriers offer them and they start as little as $20 with a two-year contract. Many smartphones have hotspot capabilities built into them.

A third important thing to have is self-generated power. There’s not much you can do when the power has been out so long that all your battery packs have been drained. When that happens, consider gadgets that run on energy that you can generate yourself or are powered by the sun.

Crank-powered flashlights and solar-powered lanterns that have USB ports costs between $35 to $50 and should provide enough power to make short calls or send text messages.

