2 wanted for burglarizing cars in Hendersonville, using stolen cards at Walmart

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two car burglary suspects who used stolen cards to mark purchases at a Gallatin Walmart Tuesday night.

Hendersonville police reported the suspects broke windows out from two vehicles parked at Planet Fitness on East Main Street between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The men then went to the Gallatin Walmart where they used the victim’s credit cards to purchase nearly $1,800 in electronics.

They were seen leaving the store in a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-573-5400.