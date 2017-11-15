2 Gives Back – Williamson County Animal Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Each Wednesday we deliver lunch to men and women that help keep our communities safe and thriving. It’s a part of our 2 Gives Back program.

On Nov. 15, Paige Hill, along with our partners from Nissan of Cool Springs, delivered lunch to men and women at the Williamson County Animal Center!

Paige spoke with Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and the interim director of WCAC, Red Berry.

Both men praised the animal center’s employees and volunteers for taking care of the countless animals that come through their doors each and every day.

Recently, the center was over-capacity because they took in animals from other shelters. Now, though, the center has about 50 dogs and 20 cats looking for homes. While that’s still a lot, Berry said he’s confident they’ll find homes for all the animals.

The center has an extraordinarily high save rate, 97 percent, and they’re very proud of it.

Still, that rate would not be as high if not for foster homes, veterinarian partners, and volunteers that help out the staff at WCAC.

If you are looking for a new pet, all adoption fees are waived for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are not in the market for a new pet but you still want to help out, you can bring pet supplies to the center on 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

To see the full interview with Mayor Anderson and Director Berry, go to the WKRN Facebook page or simply watch below.