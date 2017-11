NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after one woman stabbed another early Tuesday morning at a North Nashville motel.

It happened at the Ravin Hotel on Brick Church Pike around 2 a.m.

Metro police the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the women knew each other prior to the stabbing.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed.

No additional information was released.