Vigil held for 21-year-old North Nashville shooting victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family and friends gathered to honor a 21-year-old shooting victim Tuesday night on Judd Drive in North Nashville.

Terry Sherrell was found lying in a driveway Saturday night and died the next day of his injuries.

The investigation into Sherrell’s death is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

A few dozen people came to remember the young man, writing his name in candles, praying, and sharing hugs.

Those close to the 21-year-old are looking for answers.

“[We’re here to] show that once again it’s another senseless act of gun violence and commemorate [him.] He was a good boy, he was in school, working, he was trying to be something,” said Kizzy Reid, Sherrell’s aunt.

Reid said she was grateful for the strong turnout and that the family is trying to work through the loss.