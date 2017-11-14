Victims of Inglewood carjacking: ‘It was the last thing we expected’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The men who were held up at gunpoint and carjacked Sunday at an Inglewood park shared more about the scary ordeal.

The car was recovered Monday in the Cayce Homes, and three Nashville juveniles now face charges.

Though the victims didn’t wish to share their names as the case moves forward, they spoke with News 2 hoping to get the word out.

It started with a harmless game of football. Following the Titans win on Sunday, one family hit the field at South Inglewood Park.

“Me and two brothers, game of pickup,” explained one of the victims. “We were approached by a young teenager who looked like he wanted to play football with us, so we invited him to play.”

Before long, two more teens joined in for some three-on-three action.

The game was short-lived, though.

“About 10 minutes in, [the teenagers] decided they were finished playing, so we said alright,” explained the victim. “We walked down to get into our car. Next thing you know, after a couple questions, we were being approached by five to six young teenage people.”

One of those teens was allegedly armed with a handgun.

“He tapped it on the glass, [said] you’ve got three seconds, get out the car,” noted the victim.

“I actually had to tell [him] to get out of the car,” added the victim’s brother. “I think he was gonna drive off or something, but he’s got a kid on the way.”

All three teens charged in the case appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

“Seemed pretty friendly at the time,” said the victim, describing the game. “Nobody got hurt. It was the last thing we expected.”

Both brothers agree it’s far from the last football game to be played in South Inglewood.