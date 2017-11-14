TDOT prepares ahead of possible winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It may be fall, but Tennessee is getting ready for winter weather.

When it finally comes, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has large pile of salt inside a barn to treat the roads.

The department begins preparing long before the winter season.

“Our season really starts in the summer when we are going ahead and ordering our granular salt, so we have salt being delivered in the summertime,” said Mike Brown with TDOT.

He continued, “Also, some of our pre-season development in getting ready is ordering snow plows and obviously, new equipment, new trucks.”

