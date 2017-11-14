Status hearing held for 2 remaining defendants in Holly Bobo case

News 2 will Facebook Live the status hearing beginning at 2 p.m. Click here to watch.

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A status hearing will be held for the two remaining defendants in the Holly Bobo case Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Autry and Dylan Adams are both accused in the high-profile case involving the 20-year-old nursing student who disappeared from her West Tennessee home more than six years ago.

During Tuesday’s status hearing, it is expected to be determined if Adams will go to trial.

Autry, who testified against co-defendant Zach Adams in September, has already reached a plea deal. Zach Adams was found guilty of murdering Bobo and faces life in prison. He has since filed a motion for a new trial.

