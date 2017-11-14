NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors in one Nashville community are taking steps to fight crime in their area.

Terry Vo lives on Claiborne Street. Her neighbor was Ruxin Wang, the man who was shot to death last week while collecting his garbage can from outside his yard.

Vo told News 2 her neighbors are ready to fight back against crime in the area.

“Oh, I definitely have neighbors, not just on Claiborne Street but down on Second Avenue, who are ready to mobilize so we can really enhance our neighborhood and make it safe for everyone,” she told News 2.

PREVIOUS: South Nashville community reeling after violence

On Jan 2., Vo and other neighbors will attend a demolition hearing to try and get the dilapidated properties in the area torn down.

She says there are several of them, and they have become a hot bed for criminal activity.

“It’s a hearing, so if nobody shows up, the city can then take the next steps to demolish the building,” said Vo.

News 2 checked, and crime numbers in the area are alarming. Over the last 28 days, there have been 71 drug-related incidents on Claiborne and more than 230 crimes reported near where Wang was killed.

“When you don’t know who they are and they don’t live there, you just don’t know what is happening and you want everyone to feel safe,” said Vo.

She told News 2 throughout the day and night, various people come in and out of the abandoned properties who don’t live in the area, and it’s a serious safety concern.