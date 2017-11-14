Reindeer return for Christmas season at Cheekwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two of Santa’s reindeer made their return to Middle Tennessee this week.

Holly and her daughter Joy will be staying at Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art for the holidays.

For kids, it is a unique opportunity to see something they may have read about but have never had the chance to see in person.

“All the stories the kids get to hear, they actually get to see reindeer in person, that’s unique and really quite magical. We get to see it on their faces, and the parents are so excited to get to bring them to that magic,” said reindeer manager Hall Whitaker.

Beginning Nov. 24, visitors can see them each night during Cheekwood’s annual holiday lights display.

More than one million lights are strung up around the botanical gardens surrounding the historic home.

In addition to the light display, there are also gingerbread workshops and a s’mores pit.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for children over two.

