Police search for home invasion suspect who drove car through garage

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a home invasion suspect who stole a family’s car in Joelton Monday night.

It began when a woman went to check on her dog at her home in the 5000 block of Hwy 41 A around 10:30 p.m.

She saw a man in her garage and he motioned for her to “hush” and not say anything, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

She ran back inside to get her husband, who came outside with a gun and fired several rounds but it is not believed the suspect was struck.

The suspect reportedly took off in the victims’ Nissan Altima and drove through the garage door.

Officers spotted the stolen Nissan near Lennox Avenue and Woodruff Avenue in Robertson County around midnight.

The suspect jumped out of the car’s window and took off running, leaving the car in the middle of the road.

Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopters and K-9 officers were brought in to track the suspect but have been unable to locate him.

No suspect description or additional information was released.