SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify a man accused of robbing a bank in Smyrna Monday afternoon.

It happened at the SunTrust on South Lowry Street around 1 p.m.

Smyrna police reported the man walked in and demanded cash.

The amount of money taken was not disclosed.

No vehicle description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615- 459-6644.