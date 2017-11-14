Police: Babysitter wanted for child abuse in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A felony warrant for child abuse was issued for a woman in Lincoln County accused of hurting a child she was babysitting.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said they were made aware of possible child abuse this past Monday involving a toddler under the age of 2.

An investigation was immediately launched, authorities said, and it was determined the mother of the child had a nanny cam that captured the abuse.

The footage was provided to the sheriff’s office who issued the child abuse warrant against Rainey Upton, who remains at large, after reviewing the video and consulting with the district attorney.

According to a press release, the video was also posted to social media by the mother. “The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department would urge the public to allow the judicial process to work in this case,” authorities noted.

Authorities are asking the public to be on thelookout for Upton and either contact the sheriff’s department at 931-433-9821, Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP or message them via Facebook with any information on her whereabouts.