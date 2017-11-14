Pet of the Week for Nov. 13, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Gerald–9 years old–Male

Jules–13 years old–Female

Jenkins–8 years old–Male

Blu–5 months old–Male

Cerce–11 months old–Female

Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control is at capacity for both dogs and cats. Fees will be waived for all adoptions through Saturday, Nov. 18.

All adopted pets will be spay or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before adoption.

Metro Animal Care and Control is open seven days a week for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursday, the shelter is open until 6 p.m. The shelter is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more information.

