Pet of the Week for Nov. 13, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Gerald–9 years old–Male
Jules–13 years old–Female
Jenkins–8 years old–Male
Blu–5 months old–Male
Cerce–11 months old–Female
Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control is at capacity for both dogs and cats. Fees will be waived for all adoptions through Saturday, Nov. 18.
All adopted pets will be spay or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before adoption.
Metro Animal Care and Control is open seven days a week for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursday, the shelter is open until 6 p.m. The shelter is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more information.
Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville