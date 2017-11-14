Over 1,000 seasonal positions available with Amazon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amazon is hiring for over 1,100 open seasonal positions within their fulfillment centers in the Nashville area.

Several hiring events are being held this week with door prizes at some locations and on-the-spot job offers at all of them.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport, 2424 Atrium Way Nashville, TN

Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hotel Preston, 733 Briley Parkway Nashville, TN

Friday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hotel Preston, 733 Briley Parkway Nashville, TN

Shift schedules vary, as do responsibilities.

The company says last year, thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays, and Amazon expects to continue that trend this year.

Candidates can learn more and apply online at Amazon.com/PeakJobs.