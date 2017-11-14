Open house held to discuss Mayor Barry’s transportation plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro-Nashville hosted another open house community meeting Tuesday to answer questions about Mayor Megan Barry’s proposed transportation plan.

The $5.2 billion plan, called Let’s Move Nashville, was unveiled in October.

Tuesday’s open house was the fourth of six open houses held across Nashville as part of an effort to engage and inform the public.

Residents were eager to hear about the plan.

“I’m interested in the light rail,” said Cheryl McCormick of Murfreesboro. “I’ve ridden a lot on those in California and Washington. I’ve ridden the buses in Nashville. But they don’t go to enough places or frequent enough schedule.”

“I hope in my lifetime I live long enough to see it become implemented,” said Steve Meyer of Nashville. “But yes, I think overall it’s a good program. Some tweaks need to be made but, overall, it’s a good program.”

The next open houses will be at Coleman Park Gym Saturday, Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and East Nashville Magnet High next Monday, Nov. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.