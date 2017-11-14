New affordable housing community opens north of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency has been working to revitalize affordable housing communities, and now Nashville’s latest affordable housing community is open.

Tuesday afternoon Mayor Megan Barry and MDHA joined LDG Development for a grand opening ceremony for The Paddock at Grandview.

In 2016, they broke ground on The Paddock at Grandview, right off Interstate 24 at Trinity Lane, just north of downtown Nashville.

News 2 was told the area was chosen because of the low price tag on the land.

The community will provide homes for 240 families, and as Nashville grows, more and more homes like it will be needed.

It means so much to the people who live there, like Alexander Smith, who calls this a dream come true.

“It was a long 10 years of struggling, couch surfing, keeping a job, losing a job because I’m homeless. But the struggle is worth it, it’s always been worth it, because I knew one day I would get my home. Not just a place to live, not just an apartment, but actually a home,” said Smith.

Rent is based on income and ranges from $567 to $835 per month.

Units are reserved for families who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income, or $41,000 annually for a family of four.

MDHA officials hope to build more affordable communities like this one.