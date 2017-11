NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 440 is shut down in both directions Tuesday morning after a multiple vehicle crash.

It happened between Interstate 65 and Hillsboro Road just before 10 a.m.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed and aren’t expected to reopen until at least 11 a.m.

Traffic is backed up several miles.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured.

